Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,230. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

