Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,230. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.