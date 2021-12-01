Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The stock has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

