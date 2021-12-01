Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,577. The stock has a market cap of $396.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

