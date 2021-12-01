Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

