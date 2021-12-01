Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce sales of $7.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 billion to $28.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 532,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $88,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

