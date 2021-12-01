Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

