Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Absolute Software by 35.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 million, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

