Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.
NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 million, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.