Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

