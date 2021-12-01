Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 76.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

