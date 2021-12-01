Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.22 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 76.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.