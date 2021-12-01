Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $221.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.00 million and the lowest is $212.47 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 14,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,146. The company has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,493. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

