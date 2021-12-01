Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

