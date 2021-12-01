Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will post sales of $1.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

ONCT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 375,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.