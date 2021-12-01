Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,486 shares of company stock worth $15,639,428 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.