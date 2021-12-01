Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.35. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AME stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.60. 25,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.