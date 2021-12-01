Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.23). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

