Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.60). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. 2,291,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,650. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth $6,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

