Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.18. 86,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after acquiring an additional 214,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

