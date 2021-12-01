Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KMPH opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

