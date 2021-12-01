Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $841.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report sales of $841.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.21 million and the lowest is $835.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

