Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.85 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.36. 20,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

