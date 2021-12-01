Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,617,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mimecast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

