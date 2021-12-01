Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

OXM traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

