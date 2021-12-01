Zacks: Brokerages Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

S traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,520. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.