Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

EADSY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 896,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,440. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.