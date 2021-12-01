Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) to Sell

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

