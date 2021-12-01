Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

