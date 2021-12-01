Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Sell

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.85 and a beta of 1.17. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

