Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Sell

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 205,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

