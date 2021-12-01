Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

