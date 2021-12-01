Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Hold

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s capital investment will further strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It has enough liquidity to meet obligations. Yet its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:D opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

