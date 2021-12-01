Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 257,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 236,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 27.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

