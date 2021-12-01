Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of ZVIA stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

