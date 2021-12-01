ZKSwap Market Cap Reaches $122.76 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $122.76 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.90 or 0.08140124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.64 or 1.00733411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021859 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.