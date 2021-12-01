Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.31.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.