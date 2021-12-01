Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.38.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $346.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

