Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $326.00 to $380.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $357.96 and last traded at $352.47. Approximately 39,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,805,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.90.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

