ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $640,744.61 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

