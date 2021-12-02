-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $143.01 million, a P/E ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.