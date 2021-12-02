-$0.12 EPS Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkillSoft.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 191,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

