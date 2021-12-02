$0.15 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 78,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $621.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

