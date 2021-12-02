-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CCLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,504. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -2.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

