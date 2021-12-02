-$0.39 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 3.70. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

