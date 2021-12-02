-$0.48 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at about $83,656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

