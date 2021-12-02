-$0.48 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.