$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 30,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

