$1.00 EPS Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

