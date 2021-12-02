$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.78. 45,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,868. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

