-$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.95) and the highest is $1.41. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 234%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

