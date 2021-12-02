$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $987.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

