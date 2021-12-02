12,200 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.