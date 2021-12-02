12,420 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

