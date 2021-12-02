13,417 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,468,000 after buying an additional 418,475 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $325.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average of $322.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,086,913 shares of company stock worth $714,026,633. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.